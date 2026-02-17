BREAKING: Reps Minority Members Storm Out Of Electoral Act Amendment Debate

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

It was all rowdy at the House of Representatives on Tuesday as members of minority parties angrily stormed out of a closed plenary session.

Led by the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, the lawmakers walked out of the plenary session, shouting “APC ole, APC ole.” Ole is a Yoruba word for thief.

Trouble was said to have started when the majority APC members attempted to impose manual transfer of election results against the popular call for electronics transmission in the ongoing amendment to the Electoral Act.

The minority Reps also rejected moves by the majority APC members to impose direct primaries on all political parties in choosing their candidates for elections.

According to them, political parties must be allowed to choose the mode of primaries suitable to them, instead of compelling them to adopt a particular method.

Advertisement

Details shortly…