Abuja Court Clears APC’s Sylva To Contest Bayelsa Guber

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed the application filed by Honorable Isikima O. Johnson against the nomination of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Chief Timpre Sylva, ahead of the forthcoming Bayelsa election.

Johnson, an APC chieftain and governorship aspirant had contended in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/575/2023, that Sylva having been allegedly elected two times as Bayelsa governor, ought to have been disqualified from participating in the APC primary election.

APC, the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) and Sylva were listed as defendants in the case.

The applicant further contended that the APC was duty-bound to commence and conclude primary election in Bayelsa State in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the regulations and guidelines of the political party, having demanded and received the sum of Ten Million Naira (10,000,000) from him and five other aspirants.

“A perpetual injunction restraining the 3rd Defendant(Sylva) from howsoever holding out or carrying on or parading himself as the gubernatorial candidate of 1st Defendant for the November, 2023 gubernatorial election or any subsequent postponement of the said election in Bayelsa State,” the applicant prayed through his counsel, Reuben Egwuaba.

But the APC had countered the submissions of the applicant, stating that its primary election was valid and Sylva was validly nominated as its guber candidate.

In his judgment on Tuesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the plaintiff failed to prove to the court that an APC primary election was not held.

The judge observed based on evidence tendered by the APC, that the governorship primary election of the APC in Bayelsa State was conducted on April 14, 2023.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the case for lack of merit.

“I find in the end that the plaintiff has not proved this case upon preponderance as required by law,” Ekwo held.