Uche Benched As Sesko Fires Manchester United Past Crystal Palace

Nigerian forward Christantus Uche remained on the bench as Benjamin Sesko marked his return to the starting lineup by inspiring Manchester United to a comeback victory over 10-man Crystal Palace in their week 28 Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils recovered from an early setback to defeat Palace and climb to third place in the Premier League following a decisive penalty and red card call.

United started sluggishly and were second best in the opening exchanges as Palace moved the ball sharply, appearing set for a third consecutive win at Old Trafford.

Maxence Lacroix, who had given the visitors a fourth-minute lead, later grabbed Matheus Cunha in the second half.

Although the initial contact occurred outside the penalty area, Lacroix continued to hold on as the Brazilian forward made his way into the box.

Cunha eventually went to ground and, after a review at the pitchside monitor, referee Chris Kavanagh upheld his original decision to award a penalty and dismissed Lacroix for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The referee stated that his ruling was in line with Premier League protocol.

Bruno Fernandes calmly converted the 57th-minute penalty past Dean Henderson to level the score, before Sesko headed home Fernandes’ cross eight minutes later to put the hosts ahead.

The Slovenian striker has now scored in three consecutive matches, bringing his tally to seven goals in his last eight appearances.

United continued to control the game in search of more goals, but their former goalkeeper Henderson produced a superb reaction save to deny Casemiro and later kept out a threatening effort from substitute Amad Diallo.

The win extends Michael Carrick’s run in charge to six victories and one draw from seven matches, lifting his side above Aston Villa into third place on goal difference.

It marks the first time United have reached as high as third since Erik ten Hag’s debut season in charge in 2023.

Palace sit 14th in the standings, 10 points clear of the relegation zone, and will likely focus on the Conference League in pursuit of silverware and European qualification before manager Oliver Glasner departs at the end of the season.