Ex-Councillor Arrested Over Alleged Cultism In Enugu

A former local government councillor in Enugu State is among the suspects arrested for various offences by the Enugu State Police Command.

The suspects were arrested over alleged conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, and cultism. Items recovered from them are six firearms, sixteen live cartridges, and a snatched motor vehicle, our correspondent gathered.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the state Police Public Relations Officer, stated on Thursday that police operatives serving at Abakpa Police Division of the Command, in synergy with the Neighbourhood Watch Group, on December 6, at about 9.30pm, arrested one Ndubuisi Ugochukwu Eze Oboro, aged 27.

According to him, “The suspect and cohorts, who escaped, had attacked their male victim, dispossessed him of his phones and snatched his Toyota Camry car in the process. They were on the verge of escaping when operatives swooped on them, arrested the suspect, and recovered one locally made double-barreled pistol and the vehicle.”

Ndukwe further stated that police operatives of the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad of the Command, in the month of November 2023, also arrested some alleged cult members.

He said, “Investigations proved that the suspects confessed to being members of the Vikings Confraternity, while one of them, Henry Agbo Ogbonna, was found to be the former Councillor of Ikiriki Ward 6 in Enugu South Local Government Legislative Council.

“The suspects, in the month of November 2023, perfected plans to avenge the attack on one of their cult group members by a notorious member of a rival cult group, Apache Tiger (also known as Two-two). This is before the operatives swung into action and arrested them.”