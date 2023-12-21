Third Mainland Bridge Reopened After Repairs

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State has been reopened to traffic.

The bridge was reopened on Thursday, according to a statement by the Lagos Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

Recall that parts of the bridge were closed last month by the Federal Government to carry out comprehensive repairs.

“We are pleased to announce that parts of the Third Mainland Bridge which were closed last month will reopen today 21st December, 2023 by 6pm.

“Following essential maintenance, the entire bridge is now fully accessible to the public, ensuring smoother connectivity and safe commuting.

“We appreciate your patience during the temporary closure and understand the inconvenience it may have caused. The reopening reaffirms our commitment to infrastructure upkeep and public safety.

“We wish you a joyful holiday season and safe travels,” Osiyemi said.

The federal controller of works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily in October, disclosed that major repair work would begin on the bridge in January 2024.