‘They Brought Us International Disgrace’ — Nigeria Police Dismiss Officers For Extorting Dutch Tourist

In a response to a viral video, the Nigeria Police Force has dismissed two constabularies, Jimoh Lukman and Kareem Fatai, for extorting money from a Dutch tourist.

The officers, caught on camera demanding bribes, were arrested, stripped of their uniforms, and publicly paraded on Thursday in Oyo State.

Briefing newsmen at the Oyo Police Command’s Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Adebola Hamzat, said the constabularies extorted a tourist from Netherland, Ms Noraly Schoenmaker.

Hamzat said that the incident happened on October 23 along Moniya-Iseyin road.



According to him, the dismissed constabularies deliberately defied numerous orders and directives against professional misconduct, extortion, incivilities to members of the public and corruption.

“We have always been warning you against extortion. We have been warning you that this administration has zero tolerance for corruption.

“That is the stand of the Inspector General of Police and my stand as the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State.

“You are very aware that we don’t condone corruption and don’t want the Command to be given a bad name,” he said.

Hamzat said the incident of extortion by the constabularies was captured on live streaming and was televised worldwide.

The CP said that the incident had brought international disgrace to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

“I want to tell you that the NPF have served in many parts of the world and have not been found wanting of extortion and corruption allegations,” he said.

The CP warned other officers to be satisfied with what they earn as salaries and not tarnish the image of the force by extorting money from motorists.

“I wish to inform the residents of Oyo State and by extension the public that Special Constabularies Kareem Fatai and Jimoh Lukmon have been dismissed in furtherance of the completion of their orderly room trials.

“This action is to serve as deterrence to other officers with a similar disposition,” Hamzat said.