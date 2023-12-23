Excitement As NSCDC Decorates 746 Promoted Officers In Osun

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…21,385 Officers Promoted Nationwide

There was excitement at the command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun State as 746 newly promoted officers were decorated.

Advertisement

The break down of the promoted officers from the command is as follows: 6 Deputy Commandants of Corps, 33 Assistant Commandants of Corps, 36 Chief Superintendents of Corps, 120 Superintendents of Corps, 127 Deputy Superintendents of Corps, 295 Assistant Superintendents of Corps and 129 Assistant Superintendent of Corps.

While decorating the newly promoted officers at the state command’s headquarters Osogbo, the state Commandant, Agboola Sunday, described promotion as an award of excellence, dedication, hard work, loyalty and discipline.

He, therefore, appealed to the newly promoted officers to see their promotion as a step further in their bright careers.

While congratulating the officers, Agboola lauded the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for approving the promotion of 21,385 NSCDC officers.

Advertisement

He urged the newly promoted officers to justify the promotion, charging them to imbibe selflessness in the discharge of their duties.

He advised beneficiaries to increase their efforts in combating crime and to make Osun State safe for the general public.

The Osun NSCDC boss encouraged those who did not benefit in the promotion exercise not to be deterred.

He admonished them to continue to work hard and be hopeful that their promotion would arrive in due course.

While delivering his goodwill message, Air Vice Marshal A.I Amodu of the Nigerian Air Force Research and Development Centre, Osogbo, charged the officers to be more dedicated and committed as their performance on the promotion would attract further promotions.