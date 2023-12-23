Christmas: NSCDC Deploys 25,000 Officers To Markets, Churches Nationwide

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 25,000 of its personnel to ensure the protection of lives, and critical infrastructure across the nation during the yuletide season.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, directed all the Assistant Commandants General and the Commandant of the Corps in Charge of the Zonal and State Commands to ensure strategic and adequate deployment of officers and men of the Corps to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free celebrations during the Christmas and New Year festive period.

This was contained in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER by CSC Babawale Afolabi, the National spokesperson of NSCDC.

He said, “areas of our core mandate will be the guide with massive deployment of overt and covert officers to all the locations of government critical infrastructure and national assets such as oil pipelines, electrical installations, airports, railway stations, and other government buildings among others.

“The Safe School Initiative Project will not be left out with the special Rapid Response Squad and the Female Squad will continue with their round-the-clock protection of the schools nationwide to prevent any form of attack or kidnapping in the school and the school’s infrastructures.”

“Other strategic officers such as the intelligent operatives, Agro Rangers Personnel, CG’s Special Intelligence Squad, Anti Vandal operatives the Rapid Response Squad among others will also be properly deployed to the flash points black spots, recreational centres, markets, places of worship among others.”

Afolabi said the CG also charged senior officers to ensure that personnel deployed are adequately supervised for utmost professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He warned the officers to carry out their assigned duties with the utmost professionalism and adhere strictly to the rule of engagement as any officer found wanting will be properly defaulted.

The CG also enjoined the officers on duty to Intensify the collaboration with other security agencies to ensure hitch-free celebrations.