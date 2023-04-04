EXCLUSIVE: Aviation Unions To Shutdown Airports In 7 Days

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Aviation unions in Nigeria have issued a seven-day warning to the Federal Government to withdraw Services from all Nigerian Airports.

The unions want to shutdown all airports as a means of taking their “destiny in their hands.”

The joint congress of aviation unions stated their position in a letter addressed to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika on Tuesday exclusively obtained by THE WHISTLER.

The letter is titled, ‘ Aviation Workers Are Tired of Crying – Time To Take our Destiny in Our Hands. ‘

The signatories to the letter are Francis Akinjole who is the Principal Deputy Secretary of Air Transport Services Senior Staff of Nigeria; General Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees Abdul Rasq Saidu; and General Secretary of Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals.

Others are Umo Ofonime the Deputy General Secretary of National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers and Sikiru Waheed; the General Secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service, Technical and Recreational Services Employees.

The union said, “Our letter of 7th February with the above title refers; and we note with sadness that all the issues therein remain unresolved. In particular, the minimum wage consequential adjustment for NiMet with its attendant arrears remain unimplemented.

“The reviewed conditions of service (CoS) for Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) remain in the dungeon of the National Incomes, Salaries and Wages Commission (NISWC) and the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (OHSF) where they have been for upward of nine years.

“We may recall that a 14-day ultimatum was issued via our letter under reference, and the consequent intervention of the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Aviation has regrettably returned only a token result, despite his best efforts.

“As a result of the above, the joint Congress of our Unions has irrevocably resolved to withdraw all services in the aviation industry in the light of failure to resolve the above stated issues.

“Accordingly, and in compliance with the decision of the joint congress, a 7-day notice of total withdrawal of services in all Nigerian airports is hereby served.

“For clarity, should the above stated issues remain unresolved within seven days hence, our unions as named above shall have no alternative than to direct all aviation workers to withdraw their services without further notice.

“Once again, we are tired of crying! We have to take our destiny in our hands.”

Several international and flights across local and international airports in Nigeria were shut down in January after Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) embarked on strike over salary increment.

As a result, both local and foreign airlines recorded losses.

Air Peace, Nigeria’s biggest indegenous carrier lost N500 million, the airline said.