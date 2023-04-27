EXCLUSIVE: Empress Njamah’s Blackmailer To Be Extradited To Nigeria

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nicholas Jack Davis, the ex-lover and alleged blackmailer of Nollywood actress Empress Njamah, will be extradited to Nigeria after being arrested in his home country, Liberia.

Advertisement

This is coming three days after a video of the Liberian police addressing the public on the arrest of Davis surfaced online. The Liberian police added that Davis victimised over 20 women whose complaints have been received by the agency.

Njamah subsequently confirmed the blackmailer’s arrest via her Instagram story where she shared a video of Davis being led in handcuffs.

However, a source who spoke to THE WHISTLER anonymously on Thursday said, “We are trying to extradite the guy. It’s not settled until it is settled. In due time the story will be told. They’re still trying to finish the case there because a lot of women are victims as well.”

Recall Njamah previously accused Davis of domestic abuse and revenge porn after their relationship went sour

Last December, the actress in an Instagram live session shared via her business page revealed that the engagement video posted on her personal page earlier in the month was made under duress. She also disclosed that she had been defrauded, beaten, and held hostage by Davis before her eventual escape.

Advertisement

Even after her escape, Davis allegedly continued to threaten the actress. He was accused of leaving her nude pictures and videos via a WhatsApp group chat in which he added blogs and several people.