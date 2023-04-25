Liberian Police Accuse Empress Njamah’s Ex-Lover Of Blackmailing 20 Women With Nude Videos

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the arrest of Nicholas Jack Davis, the ex-lover of actress Empress Njamah, the Liberian police have revealed more details surrounding him.

Davis who was arrested at Miami Beach in Liberia for victimising over 20 women was said to have been arrested several times over the same issue.

This was made known by the Liberian police in a live broadcast shared on its Facebook page on Monday.

The agency also said that the black mailer is currently being investigated at it central headquarters.

The police chief said, “The notorious scammer has been arrested severally, investigated, and charged to court, but he comes out and repeats the offence he was charged with.

“Regards to our current arrest, there have been several complaints filed against the suspect of which the suspect has victimised over 20 females.

“The 39-year-old abscond with his victim’s bags, gold, phones and other expensive materials. He was arrested at the Miami beach while trying to victimise other females.

“There was prior information that the suspect carried out the same act in Nigeria with a female actress who felt a victim of his scamming operation.

“He is currently investigated at the central headquarters.”