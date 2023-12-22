EXCLUSIVE: Police DIG Orders Withdrawal Of Investigation Report Indicting Ex-NASS Clerk After THE WHISTLER Story

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (Force CID), DIG Abiodun Alabi, has ordered the withdrawal of a police investigation report indicting Mr. Ataba Sani-Omolori, a former Clerk to the National Assembly, THE WHISTLER can exclusively report.

The decision came after THE WHISTLER reported police indictment of Ataba, an heir to the Ohinoyi throne in Ebiraland, Kogi State, for fraudulently selling off a family property without the knowledge of the rightful owners who are his siblings.

Advertisement

The force CID is the highest investigating arm of the Nigeria Police and its functions include the investigation and prosecution of serious and complex criminal cases. It also coordinates crime investigations and prosecution throughout the force.

DPO QUERIED

Our findings show that after THE WHISTLER’s exclusive report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Life Camp Police Division in Abuja, CSP Omowumi Yusuf, as well as the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) received queries from the Force CID demanding explanations.

Subsequently, CSP Yusuf submitted an application to the Registrar of Magistrate Court 1, Life Camp, requesting to withdraw the Life Camp Police Division’s report on Ataba and others involved in the sale of the property.

Advertisement

In the application titled “WITHDRAWAL OF POLICE INVESTIGATION REPORT” dated December 19, 2023 with reference number AR03100/FCT/LC/VOL.13/51, the DPO stated that the case is now subject to further “discreet investigation” by the DIG’s office.

Yusuf requested the withdrawal of the previous report dated December 6, 2023.

“Reference to your letter on Re-direct Criminal Complaint between Buhari Sani-Omolori (Complainant) and Hennes Homes (Defendant) dated 8th August 2023 on case No. CR/LFC/19/2023, be informed that, the case is subject to discrete investigation via the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police Force CID Area 10 Garki FCT Abuja.

“In view of the above, I hereby request for withdrawal of the report with Sig. No. AB:4099/FCT/LC/Vol.2/75 dated 6th December, 2023. I look forward to your prompt response and usual cooperation please,” wrote CSP Yusuf.

COURT REJECTS APPLICATION

Advertisement

However, the court declined the request, stating that the police report is now court property.

Meanwhile, the initial police report obtained by THE WHISTLER described Ataba, the potential fifth Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, as having gone into hiding after investigators sought to question him regarding the allegations.

The report detailed how Ataba’s sibling, Buhari Sani-Omolori, filed a complaint on August 10, 2023, accusing the former NASS Clerk of conspiring with property developers to illegally sell the multi-million naira property inherited from their late father.

The property, located at Plot No. 260-Katampe Ext. District in Abuja, was bought in the name of Mohammed Tata and Sons Nigeria Limited by Ataba’s late father and potentially valued at hundreds of millions of naira.

According to the documents, Ataba allegedly collaborated with Messrs Hennes Homes Limited, HRH Igwe Gabriel Umeh, Mr Bala Khamofu, Nwegwa Uchenna, and Paul Igwe Nwagbamu, to sell the property without the consent of the legitimate directors of Kareem Mohammed Tata and Sons Nigeria Limited, where he held no directorial position.

The complaint claims Ataba sold the land for a significantly lower price than its potential value and failed to share the proceeds with his siblings, the rightful company directors.

Advertisement

The police investigation report, with reference number AB:4099/FCT/LC/VOL.12/75 and December 6, 2023, stated that Ataba remained “at large,” and attempts to interview him regarding the fraud allegations proved unsuccessful.

The report additionally details how Henness Homes trespassed on the land, claiming to have purchased it from Igwe Umeh, who in turn claimed to have bought it from Khamofu for N4.5 million in 2000. Khamofu then claimed to have purchased it from Ataba for N2 million.

Despite inviting all suspects for questioning and obtaining voluntary statements from most, only Ataba reportedly failed to honour the invitation.

Based on the investigation, the Life Camp Police Division recommended establishing a “prima facie case of Criminal Conspiracy and Trespass” against all mentioned suspects, while recommending a “case of cheating” against Ataba, who remained elusive.

THE WHISTLER will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.