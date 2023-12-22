‘Lack Of Planning Causing Flight Delays’, -NCAA Vows To Sanction Airlines From January

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian airline operators will be forced to pay 25 per cent to passengers as compensation for flights cancellation or delayed flight schedules, the Acting Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo has said.

Najoma said the new policy will be effective from January 2024.

The DG disclosed this at a meeting with aviation stakeholders in Lagos.

He said, “The airlines are biting more than they can chew. Lack of planning is causing some of the delays we are experiencing. Some airlines, for instance, have less than four aircraft, and they want to fly all the routes.

“That is not possible because four aircraft capacity cannot sustain the type of operations you are doing.

“Some of the delays and cancellations by Air Peace are because you want to go everywhere when there may not be adequate aircraft to cover that volume of operations”.

Najoma said that out of the 32 airports in Nigeria, only six are economically viable.

The six he named are Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja; Port-Harcourt International Airport; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri.