EXCLUSIVE: Why Gov Bello Overruled Kingmakers, Crushed Ex-NASS Clerk Sani-Omolori’s Lifelong Dreams Of Becoming Ohinoyi

The lifelong ambition of Mr. Ataba Sani-Omolori, former Clerk to the National Assembly, to ascend the throne of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was on Monday dashed by Governor Yahaya Bello, who surprisingly named Alhaji Muhammed Tijani Anaje as the new traditional ruler of the kingdom.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Sani-Omolori had been picked as the heir apparent and frontrunner to ascend the throne after the recent passing of the previous Ohinoyi, Abdul Rahman Ado Ibrahim.

Sani-Omolori, 62, had meticulously groomed himself to take over the position once held by his late father, His Royal Highness Alhaji Muhammadu Sani-Omolori, for 40 years until 1997.

Sources close to the royal family exclusively told THE WHISTLER that despite Sani-Omolori emerging as the frontrunner among five candidates considered by the kingmakers, his path was partly obstructed by a fraud allegation raised by the state government.

The allegation involving a longstanding N7 billion family property tussle, was however a mere smokescreen, according to royal family sources who point to a deeper reason for Bello’s hostility.

A source told THE WHISTLER that Bello’s decision was driven by political motives, stemming from Sani-Omolori’s lack of support for the governor during his past and recent election campaigns.

PAYBACK FOR PAST BETRAYALS?

Beyond the fraud case against Sani-Omolori, whispers within the royal family suggest Governor Bello harbours a longstanding grudge against Sani-Omolori for his failure to endorse him in his initial bid for governorship in 2015.

Ataba Sani-Omolori

The animosity reportedly intensified during the 2023 Kogi State gubernatorial election, when Sani-Omolori despite hailing from the same Kogi Central Senatorial District as Bello, allegedly backed Bello candidate’s main rival, Murtala Ajaka of the SDP from Kogi East.

Governor Bello had endorsed Ahmed Usman Ododo to succeed him. Ododo, from Kogi Central, was the Auditor-General for Local Governments under Bello’s administration. He had polled 446,237 votes to defeat Akaja who came second with 259,052 votes.

Sani-Omolori’s alleged hosting of Ajaka at his residence ahead of the election was interpreted by Bello as a blatant betrayal, further fueling his “bitterness” against the former NASS clerk.

“This is what the governor had against him (Ataba). It’s not really about the property fraud allegation. So the governor was bitter because of that and he’s just trying to punish him (Ataba Sani-Omolori),” the source told THE WHISTLER.

“The governor became more bitter about Ataba’s action for betraying our people by allegedly supporting a governorship candidate from Kogi East,” another source confided in THE WHISTLER.

A member of ruling clans familiar with the internal dynamics further explained the previous ‘not so good’ relationship between the two men: “The Governor, Yahaya Bello, used to bow down to Ataba before he became governor. Bello was like a boy to Ataba and before he became governor, when he was contesting, he used to follow Ataba on his envoy to places and would usually be in one of the cars at the back of the convoy.

“But despite following him around, Ataba never supported Bello to become Governor. That was the issue they were having. And you know, the governor is a very stubborn man.”

The governor’s decision has not gone down well with some sections of the royal family. Sources said Sani-Omolori may challenge the governor’s decision, potentially setting the stage for a legal battle.