‘He Perfected His Bail’ – Prison Authority Confirms THE WHISTLER Report On Emefiele’s Release

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kuje Correction Centre has confirmed THE WHISTLER report on the release of former governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele.

In a text message sent to our Correspondent hours after THE WHISTLER published how the ex-CBN boss was secretly released on Friday for fear of being rearrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the spokesman of the prison, Abubakar Umar, said Emefiele met the bail conditions set by the court.

Advertisement

Umar said, “He has perfected his bail condition, as such, no need to keep him more than necessary.”

Emefiele, who failed to meet temporary freedom weeks after the court in Abuja granted him bail of N300 million, is facing another severe scrutiny following a fresh indictment by the Special Investigator on the CBN and Related Entities, headed by Jim Obazee.

The report, which was submitted to President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday exposed how Emefiele ferried into his private onshore accounts millions of dollars of public funds.

The Obazee report, which recommended prosecution of Emefiele said the handling of the Ways and Means of the CBN was shady and fraudulent and was used to defraud the country billions of naira.

Advertisement

The ex-CBN boss who’s facing charges bordering on procurement fraud to the tune of N1.2 million was also accused of ignoring extant CBN laws to redesign the country’s currency, the naira, without the president’s approval.

A source in Kuje Prison had hinted that the former CBN topman colluded with prison officials to keep his release under wraps to avoid being rearrested by the EFCC.

It was gathered a few hours after THE WHISTLER broke the news of his release that he’s likely to go into hiding following the latest indictment.

The source said, “Emefiele may not be in Abuja by Saturday evening,” but failed to explain if the former top banker would fail to appear in court.

None of Emefiele’s lawyers could be reached as of the time of going to press.

Advertisement

Earlier, one of his lead counsels, Maxwell Opara sought to speak with Emefiele’s brother before making a comment on the development when contacted by our correspondent.