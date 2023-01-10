EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Corpses Litter Village As Bandits Ambush NSCDC Officers In Kaduna

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An exclusive video obtained by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday has shown the lifeless bodies of officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and vigilantes who were reportedly ambushed and killed by bandits while on official duty at a mining site in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

About seven NSCDC officers and five vigilante members were killed during the attack that took place at the Kuriga mining site on Monday.

In the two minutes, fifty seconds video, some officers of the NSCDC were seen gathering the corpses after the attack.

The NSCDC Director Of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, in a statement on Tuesday, said some members of the Kaduna State Ministry of Mines also lost their lives in the attack.

According to Odumosu, the bandits carted away riffles of the slain operatives after the attack.

He informed that the remains of the slain officers and other men have been recovered and deposited at the Barau Diko Hospital Kaduna.

The Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, described the unfortunate incident as a big loss to the Corps, families of the slain victims and the nation.

He commiserated with the families and friends of the deceased and prays that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.