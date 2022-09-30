Expelled Osun PDP Gov’ship Aspirant Babayemi Says No Regret Taking Adeleke To Court

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The aggrieved governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Prince Dotun Babayemi, has congratulated the governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke on the verdict of the Supreme Court.

He also said he did not have any regret for dragging the governor-elect to court over the outcome of the governorship primary election of the party in the state.

He said this on Friday in a statement to react to the apex court ruling which affirmed that Adeleke was validly nominated by the PDP for the election.

Adeleke and Babayemi had contested the governorship primary election at different venues and both emerged winners of the two contests. The PDP at the national level recognised Adeleke as the winner of the contest and he went in to win the July 16 governorship poll by defeating the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Babayemi said, “I want to wish the governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the PDP and the good people of Osun the very best as a new administration under the PDP prepares to berth in Osun. I pray it will bring about the long awaited turnaround to the state and its people.

“For us, the legal journey was a long walk and worthwhile with no iota of regret. The kernel of our case at the Supreme Court was not reviewed as it was decided on technical grounds. Above all, no regrets.”

Babayemi thanked leaders of the party, his supporters, party members and the people of the state for standing solidly behind him throughout the struggle.

Recall that the Caretaker Chairman of the PDP in Osun State, Dr Adekunle Akindele, had in a statement on Thursday said Babayemi remained expelled from the party.