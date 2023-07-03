Ezekwesili Demands Investigation Allegation Of Forged UTME Result

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has called for an independent investigation regarding the alleged forged results of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, Ejikeme Mmesoma.

Ejikeme was accused by the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) of falsely inflating her scores to receive a N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors.

However, the student cried out in protest in a video stating that she has always been a brilliant girl and she is incapable of falsifying her results.

Ezekwesili added that she has already reached out to the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

“This saga between Mmesoma Ejikeme and @JAMBHQ requires an Independent Tech investigation to unearth all facts. Listening to her in this video, it is reasonable to request a forensic investigation to help reveal what really happened. I have reached out to the Registrar of JAMB,” she tweeted.

In the video, Ejikeme can be seen holding up a result sheet while stating that, that is her result as printed from the JAMB portal, with the aggregate score of 362.

“I am the owner of this result. I went to the JAMB portal to print this result and this is what they gave me, this is the result here. So, this is my aggregate; 362, this is exactly how I printed it. Saying that I forged my result is what I don’t know and I am traumatized that they accused me of forging my own results because I am not capable of this.”

“They scanned the QR code and said it showed another name (Omotola Afolabi 138) and that same person that got 138, they checked again the person got 338, meaning that there is a problem somewhere,” she said.

She narrated how she went to the office of the Commissioner of Education with her school principal, where the result was sent to JAMB officials for verification.

It was then reported back that her result was fake, after which officials from the Department of State Services (DSS) called her to their offices.

“My principal and I went to the Commissioner of Education’s office last Friday. We showed the result to the commissioner of education and she snapped it and sent it to the JAMB officials. They called back saying it is a forged result. They called the DSS over to their office. The DSS took us to their office and we made our statement. They said we would be contacted later after investigating the result where it came from.

“Instead of them to wait for the investigation to be over, they posted that I forged my result without confirming. I’m really sad. Since my nursery school, I have been taking first. I scored over 300 in my common entrance. I’m a brilliant girl. I am not an illiterate that would forge results,” she lamented.

THE WHISTLER reported earlier today that the Head of Corporate Communications at Innoson Group, Cornel Osigwe, faulted JAMB for claiming the student’s results were fake.

“That girl was one of the most brilliant in her school, according to the Principal, her parents couldn’t even afford to pay for her WAEC and NECO Exams. Of what advantage will it offer her to manipulate her JAMB score? Let the poor breathe, please.

“The girl I met doesn’t have the brain and capacity to manipulate her result. There is more to this story. A proper investigation needs to be done,” he tweeted.