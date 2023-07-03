Adamu Moves To Save Position, Holds Crucial Meeting With NWC, Governors

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the jostling to unseat him rages, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu has fixed a meeting with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) for Tuesday, 4th of July.

Advertisement

The meeting, which is slated to be held at 1 p.m. at the NWC Hall of the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, is coming ahead of the forthcoming National Caucus and the National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings of the party.

The party chairman’s relationship with President Bola Tinubu has reportedly broken down due to their political differences.

There has been an internal revolt against the way Adamu has been running the affairs of the party and moves have begun to unseat him.

It is feared that he could be removed by July 13 when the party would be holding its NEC meeting.

Although the agenda of the meeting has not been revealed, sources said Adamu has moved ahead of his critics to get a buy-in of the governors who control the party machinery in the states.

Advertisement

It was also gathered that Adamu has elected to woo the governors to endorse the financial reports of the party that would be presented, knowing the gaps already existing in the report.

Sources said Adamu wants to impress upon the governors to give tacit support and endorse the financial statements when presented without debate.

At the last NWC meeting, members could not pass the financial audit reports due to several gaps.

Members were aggrieved that they were ambushed as copies of the financial reports were presented to them at the meeting instead of ensuring they get the reports to study days before the meeting.

According to several NWC members, they would have been able to know exactly what to say if they had studied the reports before the meeting, hence their refusal to endorse it during the NWC meeting.

Advertisement

By the APC constitution, the NWC has the power to debate and pass such reports before presentation to the NEC.

Also, to be debated according to credible sources are the internal crisis in the APC NWC.

Recall there has been opposition to Adamu and the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore by the National Vice Chairman (North West), Salihu Lukman over allegations of breaching constitutional provisions.

A member of the NWC said, “Yes a meeting of NWC and PGF has been conveyed through a 4-line notice of a meeting as posted on our platform today. The meeting is slated for tomorrow, Tuesday 4th July 2023 at the party Secretariat by 1 p.m.

“As usual, the notice, a four-line message is without any agenda on it. Maybe when we meet tomorrow, we shall know the agenda,” he told journalists when pressed on the agenda of the meeting.

When contacted, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka confirmed that the meeting between PGF and NWC is scheduled to hold on Tuesday.