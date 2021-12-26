Ezimo Carnival Participants, Audience Assured Of Adequate Security

The security situation in Ezimo and, by extension, the ongoing Ezimo Carnival, is guaranteed, Peter Ekwueme, head of the community’s vigilante group, said on Sunday.

Ekwueme told THE WHISTLER that, “The security situation in Ezimo is very assured. Our people are peace-loving, as such, there is no room for insecurity.

“In case of emergencies, we are prepared. Our neighborhood watch group is backed up by the two autonomous communities of Ezimo. Igwe John Ugwu and Igwe Brendan Ogbuh of both autonomous communities are doing collective Ofalla festivals.

“This makes Ezimo unique and worthy of emulation. The perfect security situation in Ezimo also comes from the serene evironment in Enugu State. Kudos to Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, whose disposition for peace is unequalled. Gratitude also goes to the DPO of Obollo-Afor police station. He is excellent.

“We also thank our council chairman, Hon Solomon Onah, for his support towards the security situation in the LGA. He is toeing the line of Gov Ugwuanyi.

“Above all, our work is made very suitable by Ezimo Unity Forum, led by Onyeka Ugwu. He is a leader par excellence.

“We thank the co-chairmen of this carnival in the persons of Hon Chinedu Onuh and Barr Ifeanyi Ossai. Generally, we enjoy the support of the forum.”

Ekwueme solicited logistics support towards the service delivery of the arm.

Francis Obetta, a member of the group, said, “We sensitise our youths to be peaceful. Our people are peace-lovers.

“We guarantee security of our community through the grace of God and our peace-loving people. Thus, we have the best tourism sector in West Africa, hence our tourists are welcome.”