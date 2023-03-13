FACT-CHECK: INEC’s Claim That It Has Uploaded Over 170,000 Results On IReV Portal Is False

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, claimed that it had uploaded over 170,000 election results on it’s results’ viewing portal (IReV).

Advertisement

INEC National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, made the claim when he appeared on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.

Responding to questions on the number of results uploaded on the IReV portal, Okoye said, “I’ve not checked today and I didn’t check yesterday, but as at the last time I checked over 170,000 of those results have been uploaded.”

However, checks by THE WHISTLER showed that the claim of the INEC National Commissioner was false.

When the INEC result viewing portal (https://www.inecelectionresults.ng/) was checked at 12:05 pm on Monday, 13th March 2023, only results from 166,301 polling units out of the expected 176,846 have been uploaded.

This figure represents 94.04% of the election results uploaded as results from 10,545 polling unit is yet to be uploaded on the server more than two weeks after the conduct of the election.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of the polls, INEC had come under heavy criticism for failing to immediately upload results on its IReV portal despite several assurances by the commission.

Section 64(5) of the Electoral Act 2022, stipulates that Electronic Transmission of election results directly from the polling units is mandatory.

VERDICT: The claim by INEC that over 170,000 election results have been uploaded to it’s IReV portal is FALSE.