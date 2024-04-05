‘It’s Insensitive, Evil’ – Reps Caucus Berates NERC Over 230% Electricity Tariff Increment

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives on Friday decried the 230 per cent increase in electricity tariffs across the country by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), saying it is not only insensitive but inhuman and evil considering the hardship experienced by many Nigerians

This is contained in a statement signed by the Minority Leader of the House Hon. Kingsly Chinda for the Caucus and made available to THE WHISTLER.

The Statement partly reads: ‘The abrupt hike has placed an unbearable burden on the already strained populace, exacerbating economic hardships and widening the chasm of inequality”

“Such a hike, which is over 230 per cent above the rate of inflation, utterly disregards the plight of ordinary citizens, who are grappling with the adverse effects of the removal of oil subsidy, galloping inflation, unemployment, and inadequate access to basic amenities”.

“We note that in the immediate aftermath of the announcement of the tariff hike, NERC claimed that the hike affects only 12 per cent of electricity consumers who enjoy minimum of twenty hours of electricity a day”

“The truth has become stark that this is a stark lie. The hike, from data put out by the DISCOS, affects all electricity consumers. This habitual decits and outright lies clearly puts government in bad light and erodes the trust and confidence of the populace in the government”

The Lawmakers further said the timing of this tariff hike amidst prevailing economic challenges is not only insensitive but also detrimental to the well-being of Nigerians.

“This further highlights the disconnect between policymakers and the realities faced by the masses of our people.” he stated.

“In the United Kingdom, for example, where anti-subsidy proselytisers preach against subsidies, His Majesty’s Government has “paid almost 40 billion pounds ($50 billion) in energy subsidies since it began to help households and businesses cope with the surge in power bills after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”.

“Acccording to the global news agency, Reuters, “between the launch of the schemes in October 2022 and March 2023, nearly 21 billion pounds was spent on the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) programme that supports households with their bills, the government said.

“A further 12 billion pounds was paid under the Energy Bills Support Scheme, which offered homes payments of 400 pounds towards their bills over the winter months. Businesses and other organisations received about 5.5 billion pounds under the Energy Bill Relief Scheme and almost 1 billion pounds was spent on other programmes”.

“Also in the United States, the government is subsidising (by way of tax credit) 30 per cent off the cost of chargers for electric vehicles”

“Not here in Nigeria where the government spends money on frivolities, with no real economic impact on households or on the lives of ordinary citizens. Here, the directive principle of state policy is: GO AND DIE”

The Caucus urged President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the electricity regulator, NERC, to rescind this decision and prioritise the welfare of the people.

“Transparent dialogue and inclusive decision-making processes are imperative to address the root causes of the energy sector’s inefficiencies and ensure sustainable solutions that benefit all stakeholders and not consistent and persistent increase in tariff”

The opposition Caucus also called for increased accountability and transparency in the management of resources within the electricity sector.

“Citizens have the right to demand efficient service delivery and fair pricing mechanisms that align with their economic realities”

“In solidarity with the Nigerian people, we stand firm in our condemnation of this unjustifiable increase in electricity tariffs and call for immediate action to alleviate the burdens imposed on the populace”.