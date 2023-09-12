Tribunal Upholds Enugu Senator’s Election

80 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu, Tuesday, upheld the victory of Engr Osita Ngwu for the Enugu West senatorial seat. The poll held on Feb 25, 2023.

Ngwu is of the Peoples Democratic Party, and was challenged by Labour Party’s Dr Dennis Oguerinwa Amadi.

The Tribunal held that the petitioners committed an error in presenting their case by merging allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Law and corrupt practices.

In view of the Tribunal, both charges should have been separated with facts to support both positions.

On the allegation of over-voting, the court held that the petitioners could not situate their pleadings despite bringing witnesses that gave evidence on that and ballot papers.

The court ruled that the presented ballot papers were dumped on the court, and ‘there’s no evidence showing where the ballot papers emanated’.

THE WHISTLER reports that LP produced two senators while PDP has one in the state.