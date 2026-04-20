FCTA Urges NUT To Call Off Strike

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The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has appealed to the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), FCT Wing to call off the indefinite strike embarked on Monday, over unresolved welfare issues.

Dr Danlami Hayyo, Mandate Secretary, FCT Education Secretariat, made the appeal during an inspection tour of schools in the territory on Monday.

The NUT, on Friday, directed primary and secondary school teachers in the FCT to begin an indefinite strike on Monday.

The union explained that the decision was due to the continued silence of the FCT on the legitimate demands of teachers amid prevailing harsh economic realities in the country, particularly in the territory.

Hayyo, who appealed to the NUT to suspend the industrial action, described the timing as “psychologically demoralising” for students scheduled to begin the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations on Tuesday.

He expressed concern over reports that the union members were forcibly removing students and teachers from classrooms.

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“I don’t think it is constitutionally right for the NUT to come and chase students out of the classrooms. How can you expect your sons and daughters to write exams tomorrow when you are chasing them out today? This could lead to mass failure, and WAEC will not reschedule the examinations for FCT students alone,” he said.

He said that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has renovated over 100 schools and paid 40 per cent of teacher entitlements in 2025.

According to him, the bulk of the union’s current grievances are the responsibilities of the Local Education Authorities and Area Council Chairmen, and not the FCT Administration.

The mandate secretary urged the union leaders to return to the bargaining table to avoid worsening the out-of-school children crisis in the territory.

“I am tired of this strike. If we continue to discourage these children now, they will retaliate when they become the leaders of tomorrow. I appeal to the NUT to set aside these interests and prioritise the future of our students,” he said.

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NAN reports that the NUT had appreciated Wike for the implementation of the N70,000 Minimum Wage and payment of the nine months arrears to the primary school teachers in the FCT.

The union, however, decried the non-response to other outstanding demands of the teachers. It noted that the Minister had constituted a committee on July 7, 2025 with a mandate to, within two weeks, harmonise all outstanding entitlements of primary school teachers.

“The committee was also directed to make appropriate recommendations that would lead to a permanent solution to the frequent industrial disputes involving FCT Primary School Teachers. The committee concluded its assignment and submitted its report in August 2025, however, the report is yet to be made public,” it said.

According to the union, some of the outstanding issues included the non-implementation and payment of 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increment, and non-implementation and payment of 40 per cent peculiar allowance.