ASUSS Rejects NUT Strike, Directs Members To Work

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The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, has announced that its members will not participate in the industrial action declared by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), FCT Wing, which commences on Monday.

Speaking with Aso Mirror, the ASUSS FCT State Chairman, Comrade Julius Ogundiran, said the decision was anchored on constitutional and labour provisions that guarantee freedom of association.

He cited Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, which provides for the right of individuals to freely associate or choose not to belong to any union.

He also referenced Section 12(4) of labour laws, stressing that no individual can be compelled to comply with the directives of an organisation they are not affiliated with.

“ASUSS is an independent professional body, mainly for secondary school teachers, with its own constitution, structure and leadership. Our members are not subject to the authority or directives of the NUT,” Ogundiran stated.

The union leader disclosed that ASUSS members have resolved to remain at their duty posts and continue academic activities without disruption, despite the planned strike.

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Ogundiran further explained that some of the issues that triggered the NUT strike, particularly promotion-related concerns, have largely been addressed.

According to him, the Office of the Head of Service, alongside the relevant commission, has begun releasing promotion letters in batches.

He added that engagements by the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) have also contributed to resolving the disputes, making the strike unnecessary for ASUSS members.

However, the ASUSS chairman raised concerns over what he described as “credible reports of intimidation, harassment and attempts to obstruct” union members from carrying out their duties.

He alleged that such actions were being carried out by individuals enforcing compliance with the NUT strike.

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Ogundiran called on relevant authorities to intervene by issuing clear directives to protect ASUSS members from any form of interference.

He also urged the issuance of an official circular affirming the constitutional rights of ASUSS members to continue working.

“ASUSS remains committed to maintaining industrial harmony, upholding professional standards and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of quality education within the FCT,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reported that the crisis dates back to early 2026, when FCTA workers embarked on an indefinite strike over unresolved welfare issues, including unpaid salaries, promotion arrears, and poor working conditions.