Rivers PCRC Urges Public To Share Intelligence With Police

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The push to curb crime in Rivers State has taken a sharper, more strategic turn, as the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) declared that only sustained intelligence-sharing between residents and law enforcement can decisively check rising security threats—particularly the resurgence of kidnapping.

Marking its 42nd anniversary in Port Harcourt, the PCRC noted that without real-time community cooperation, efforts to combat evolving criminal networks could falter.

Speaking at the Rivers State Police Headquarters on Moscow Road, the State Chairman of PCRC, Dr Voke Emore, said crime prevention must move beyond routine policing to a model anchored on active civilian participation and timely intelligence.

“We cannot secure our communities in isolation,” Emore stated. “Criminals are becoming more sophisticated. If residents do not provide credible and timely information, the police will always be a step behind.”

While noting a significant drop in crime rates across parts of the state, Emore noted that renewed kidnapping attempts as a growing concern, stressing that early reporting and vigilance at the grassroots remain critical to neutralising threats before they escalate.

He further revealed that the Inspector-General of Police has ranked the Rivers PCRC as the most effective in the country—a recognition he attributed to consistent engagement between the police and the public.

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“Our responsibility is clear—bridge the gap between the people and the police. That is what guarantees safety and creates an environment where businesses can thrive,” he added.

Echoing the urgency, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, described the PCRC as a central pillar in the command’s ongoing reforms aimed at restoring public trust and enforcing accountability within the force.

Adepoju disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force is recalibrating its operational framework to prioritise transparency, warning that officers found culpable of misconduct will be decisively sanctioned.

“Reforming the police is not optional—it is ongoing,” he said. “But we cannot achieve it without the community. PCRC has not only supported us but has also held us accountable, and that is critical.”

In a significant policy shift, the CP announced the introduction of a new Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU)—a tactical formation that will integrate community stakeholders, including PCRC members, into frontline crime-fighting efforts.

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The unit, he explained, is designed to strengthen intelligence gathering, improve rapid response to violent crimes, and deepen civilian oversight of police operations.

“You will remain watchdogs,” Adepoju told PCRC members. “Help us identify officers who undermine public trust while working with us to confront criminal elements.”

The anniversary event featured a symbolic solidarity walk by PCRC members from the Police Officers’ Mess in Old GRA to the command headquarters, underscoring a unified front in the fight against crime.

The procession drew participation from transport and civic groups, including the Commercial Drivers Welfare Association, the Bikers Association, and the PCRC youth wing.