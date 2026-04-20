JAMB Conducts UTME For 135 Visually Impaired Candidates In Kano

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 135 candidates with special needs in Kano centre.

The examination, organised by JAMB’s Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG), is being conducted simultaneously in 11 specialised centres nationwide.

At the Kano centre, held at Bayero University, Kano, School of Continuing Education, 135 candidates from Kano and neighbouring states participated, making it the centre with the highest turnout this year.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Kano, the JEOG Kano Coordinator, Prof. Yahuza Bello, described the programme as “another landmark in inclusive education.

“About 530 candidates with special needs are sitting the UTME nationwide under conditions adapted to their requirements.”

Bello explained that candidates unable to participate in the conventional computer-based test due to disabilities including visual impairment, albinism, down syndrome and autism were examined using adapted methods in controlled environments.

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He cited the JEOG chairman, Prof. Peter Okebukola, who said the initiative goes beyond examinations, reflecting Nigeria’s broader commitment to inclusive education.

According to him, the programme features specialised centres equipped with Braille machines, slates, styluses, typewriters, and trained personnel including scribes and invigilators skilled in handling candidates with disabilities.

In spite of the adjustments, Prof. Bello said the examination maintains the same standard as the UTME written by other candidates.

Bello noted that approximately 34 per cent of special needs candidates had secured admission into tertiary institutions over the years, benefiting around 1,700 students.

Highlighting success stories, he mentioned Zainab Ibrahim, a former JEOG candidate now in her final year studying Dietetics and Nutrition at Bayero University, Kano.

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The coordinator noted that the Kano centre, established in 2017, serves candidates from Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara States.

According to him, additional centres in Bauchi, Birnin Kebbi and Yola were later created to reduce travel burdens.

The coordinator further said that JAMB provides free accommodation, feeding, and transport for candidates during the examination period.

The board also refunds registration fees for candidates who declared their disabilities and met academic requirements.

Bello thanked the Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Prof. Haruna Musa, for supporting the initiative, including the establishment of a special ICT centre for students with special needs.