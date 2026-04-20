Malami Money Laundering Trial: Court Admits Nine EFCC Exhibits

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A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday admitted nine documentary exhibits tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), his wife, Hajia Bashir Asabe, and their son, Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik admitted the exhibits during the ongoing trial of the trio on an amended 16 count charge bordering on conspiracy, money laundering, and concealment of proceeds of unlawful activities involving N8,713,923,759.49.

The charges are said to contravene the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The exhibits, mostly banking documents from Zenith Bank Plc, were presented through the EFCC fourth prosecution witness, Mashelia Arhyel Bata, a compliance officer at the bank’s Maitama branch in Abuja.

Led in evidence by prosecution counsel J. S. Okutepa (SAN), Bata told the court he received an official request from the EFCC for documents relating to accounts linked to the defendants and several companies, including Rayhaan Hotels Limited, Rayhaan Bustan Agro Allied Limited, Nashab Limited, Golden Age Global Ventures, and Rahamaniyya Properties Limited.

He confirmed that the bank provided both electronic and hard copies of the requested documents, which numbered nine in total and were dated between July 19, 2024 and March 12, 2026.

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The court admitted them as Exhibits D1 to D9 after overruling an initial objection by defence counsel, J. B. Daudu (SAN).

Under further examination by prosecution counsel Ekele Iheanach, the witness gave details of various transactions contained in the exhibits, including account opening documents and statements for accounts belonging to Malami and A. A. Malami and Company in both naira and dollar accounts.

Bata highlighted several inflows, including N194,791,608 from New Horizons Limited on November 11, 2020, N622.5 million from Rayhaan Bustan Agro Allied Limited on June 24, 2022, N250 million each from Rayhaan Hotels Limited on July 1 and July 7, 2022, and N500 million from Rayhaan Bustan Agro Allied Limited on December 22, 2022, among others running into billions of naira.

Defence counsel later requested an adjournment to study the newly admitted exhibits and prepare for cross examination.

Justice Abdulmalik granted the request and adjourned the matter until May 13, 2026 for continuation of trial.