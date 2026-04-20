I Was Drugged By Women, Says Rema

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Nigerian music superstar, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has revealed a troubling experience of being drugged by women in his early days as a youngster.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner stated this in the lyrics of his new song ‘Moviestar’ released over the weekend, featuring French singer Sofiane Pamart.

According to him, he felt exploited from the experience as an upcoming artiste.

He said: “Girls always give me drugs.

“My happiness is zipped in their little purse

“Friends always make me feel robbed….”

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Rema adopts a more introspective tone in the hit single, departing from his signature upbeat style to address personal struggles, including the alleged drug encounter that left him feeling vulnerable and exploited.

He reflects on the darker side of early fame, especially how success came with pressure and questionable influences in a chaotic and exploitative environment.

The singer further explained in the lyrics that it was hard for him to quit after he signed a record deal, stressing that the label wanted him to sing and entertain fans without considering his feelings.

NAN reports that Rema, born in 2000 in Benin City, came to limelight in 2019 after signing with Mavin Records.

His rising profile has continued to highlight Afrobeats on global stage, as his hit song ‘Calm Down’ featuring Selena Gomez became the most-streamed Afrobeats track in history, earning him multiple platinum certifications.

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The song also broke records as the first African-led track to surpass a billion on Spotify streams, dominating international charts.

‘Calm Down’ became number one hit on the world’s first regional streaming chart and first-ever official chart in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA),earning Rema a Guinness World Record.

Among other global showcases, Rema has also made history as the first African artiste to perform at the prestigious Ballon d’Or ceremony, when he thrilled audience at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, France.