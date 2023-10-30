Sexual Harassment: ICPC Files Charges Against Suspended UNICAL Professor

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said on Monday it has filed a criminal charge against Professor Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL).

This development is contained in signed statement by Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, Spokesperson, ICPC following the Commission’s conclusion of investigation into the Professor’s alleged gross misconduct against some of his students.

Recall that ICPC in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) on 4th of October, 2023 arrested Professor Ndifon in Calabar, Cross River State after shunning several invitations extended to him.

However, in the charge sheet number: FHC/ABJ/CR/511/2023, ICPC is arraigning the Senior Lecturer on a four (4) count charge bordering on sexual harassment, official corruption and abuse of office contrary to sections 8, 18 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

One of the counts read: “That you, Professor CYRIL OSIM NDIFON (m) between June-September, 2023 at Calabar, within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, and while being a public officer charged with responsibility for the certification of students as fit in learning and character as a prerequisite for the award of Bachelor’s degree in law and admission into the Nigeria Law School, used your office and position as the Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar to gratify yourself by soliciting for nude photographs and videos from one Ms. ABC (not real name), a year 2 diploma student of the University of Calabar, through WhatsApp chats on your telephone number 0803* and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under S. 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

ICPC said: “Professor Ndifon would be arraigned in court on a date to be given by the court.”