India Hosts U.S. Secretary Of State Rubio

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United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

The top American diplomat extended a formal invitation from President Donald Trump for Modi to visit the White House, as both nations aim to deepen their strategic and economic partnership.

The meeting focused on strengthening the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, along with discussions on regional and global peace and security.

Following the talks, Modi posted on X that the two sides would “continue to work closely for the global good.”

U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who accompanied Rubio, noted that discussions also covered the Indo-Pacific region, where China continues to expand its influence.

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The United States has long seen India as a key strategic counterweight in the area.

Energy security featured prominently on the agenda, Rubio stated that Washington is ready to supply more energy to the world’s most populous nation as India seeks to diversify its imports amid disruptions from the Middle East conflict.

On Sunday, Rubio is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. He will also join the U.S. Embassy’s Independence Day celebrations.

Rubio began his India visit in Kolkata, where he paid tribute to Mother Teresa at the Missionaries of Charity.