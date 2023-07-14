Federal High Court Judges To Increase As CJN Recommends 23 For Appointment, Others

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Courts will soon have more judges as the National Judicial Council chaired by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, has recommended the appointment of one Head of Court and 27 other judicial Officers.

The decision was reached at the NJC’s 103rd meeting presided over by Ariwoola, where a list of candidates were presented by its Interview committee.

A statement on Friday by NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye, said “All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors and or confirmation by their State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be.”

Below are the names of successful candidates as Head of Court and other Judicial Officers for the Federal High Courts and the Sharia Courts of Appeal of Kaduna and Kano State:

GRAND KADI, KADUNA STATE

Kadi Muhammad Aminu Danjuma

TWENTY-THREE (23) JUDGES, FEDERAL HIGH COURT

Ekerete Udofot Akpan

Hussaini Dadan-Garba

Egbe Raphael Joshua

Onoja-Alapa

Aishatu Auta Ibrahim

Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam

Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola

Onah Chigozie Sergius

Hauwa Buhari

Ibrahim Ahmad Kala

Hauwa Joeph Yilwa

Amina Aliyu Mohammed

Sharon Tanko Ishaya

Chituru Joy Wigwe-Oreh

Musa Kakaki

Owoeye Alexander

Oluseyi

Oluseyi Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi

Agbaje Olufunmilola

Adetutu

Adetutu Salim Olasupo Ibrahim

Dipeolu Deinde Isaac

Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr

Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige

Mashkur Salisu

FOUR (4) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KANO STATE

Muhammad Adam Kadem

Salisu Muhammad Isa

Isa Idris Sa’id

Aliyu Muhammad Kani