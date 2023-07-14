Federal High Court Judges To Increase As CJN Recommends 23 For Appointment, Others

The Federal High Courts will soon have more judges as the National Judicial Council chaired by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, has recommended the appointment of one Head of Court and 27 other judicial Officers.
The decision was reached at the NJC’s 103rd meeting presided over by Ariwoola, where a list of candidates were presented by its Interview committee.
A statement on Friday by NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye, said “All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors and or confirmation by their State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be.”
Below are the names of successful candidates as Head of Court and other Judicial Officers for the Federal High Courts and the Sharia Courts of Appeal of Kaduna and Kano State:
GRAND KADI, KADUNA STATE
- Kadi Muhammad Aminu Danjuma
TWENTY-THREE (23) JUDGES, FEDERAL HIGH COURT
- Ekerete Udofot Akpan
- Hussaini Dadan-Garba
- Egbe Raphael Joshua
- Onoja-Alapa
- Aishatu Auta Ibrahim
- Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam
- Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola
- Onah Chigozie Sergius
- Hauwa Buhari
- Ibrahim Ahmad Kala
- Hauwa Joeph Yilwa
- Amina Aliyu Mohammed
- Sharon Tanko Ishaya
- Chituru Joy Wigwe-Oreh
- Musa Kakaki
- Owoeye Alexander
Oluseyi
- Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi
- Agbaje Olufunmilola
Adetutu
- Salim Olasupo Ibrahim
- Dipeolu Deinde Isaac
- Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr
- Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige
- Mashkur Salisu
FOUR (4) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KANO STATE
- Muhammad Adam Kadem
- Salisu Muhammad Isa
- Isa Idris Sa’id
- Aliyu Muhammad Kani