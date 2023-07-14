Banks Lift Suspension Of International Transaction On Naira Cards

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian banks are beginning to lift the embargo placed on the use of naira cards for international transactions almost a year after they suspended the service.

Wema Bank on Friday told its customers they can begin to use their naira master cards for international transactions.

“It’s time to enjoy seamless transactions and make purchases internationally. You can now use your Naira cards, including Mastercard, ALAT Mastercard, and Visa, for international spending.,” Wema Bank said message to customers.

But the bank maintained a monthly transaction limit of $500.

Following Nigeria’s foreign exchange crunch that lingered for years, banks began to suspend the use naira card for international transactions.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, had, on September 30, suspended international transactions on its naira Mastercard, citing “current market realities on foreign exchange.”

GTBank suspended online and PoS transactions with naira cards, effective from December 31, 2022.

Standard Chartered Bank suspended international transactions on its naira visa debit card in July 2022.

Zenith Bank Plc informed its customers that it has temporarily suspended the use of Zenith Bank Naira cards for International Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cash withdrawals and PoS transactions.

Before the decision, banks had in March 2022 limited monthly card spending limit for web transactions from $100 to $20.