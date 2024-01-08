Few Minutes After Suspension EFCC Invites  Betta Edu

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has reportedly invited the embattled Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, to its headquarters to answer questions over attempt to move N585 million to a private account.

During the past few days, Betta has faced harsh criticism following the release of a memo in which she reportedly instructed Oluwatoyin Madein, the Accountant General of the Federation, to transfer N585 million to a personal account of Oniyelu Bridget.

She later reacted to the accusation in a Facebook post, saying it is an attempt by malicious individuals to undermine her ministry’s anti-corruption initiatives.

She said: “I am writing to address recent news circulating about alleged fraud within the Ministry of Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation.

“As the minister, I want to assure you that these claims are baseless and an attempt to undermine the efforts we are making to fight corruption and uplift those in need.

“In the course of our work, we have encountered resistance from forces whose hands may not be clean, but I want to emphasise that our commitment to transparency, accountability, and eradicating corruption remains unwavering.

“The challenges we face only strengthen our resolve to serve with integrity and dedication.

“I believe in the power of truth prevailing, and with God as my strength, I am confident that our collective efforts will continue to make a positive impact on the lives of the less privileged. Your trust and support are invaluable as we navigate through these unfounded allegations.”

However, in a new development on Monday, President Bola Tinubu suspended Edu over the allegations.

She was then invited by the EFCC less than one hour after her suspension.

The invitation followed the directive Tinubu to the anti-graft agency to probe the Humanitarian Ministry after he approved her suspension.