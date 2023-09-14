FG Certifies Lagos Blue Line Rail Safe For Passenger Operations

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has certified the blue rail infrastructure of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) as safe for passenger operations.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

LAMATA stated that the certification follows a painstaking audit of the rail infrastructure by the Government Inspector of Railways from the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

It also noted that the certification is in accordance with sections 50 to 56 of the Nigerian Railway Act, 1955.

The certificate signed by Government Inspector of Railways, Engr. Abdulrahaman B. Yusuf stated that following successful trial operations carried out on the rail, “I hereby certify the railway safe for commercial operation,” LAMATA said.

Managing Director of LAMATA, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo said the certification of the infrastructure was a validation of the strict regime put in place during the construction of the project.

She stated that proper maintenance of the infrastructure and rolling stock will be given priority.

“Rail infrastructures are built to last many generations. We have ensured that the infrastructure built will last more than 100 years,” the statement quoted Akinajo as saying.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, flagged off commercial operations of the Blue Line rail on September 4. And it has since moved about 20,000 passengers.

For the first four weeks, the trains will run only twelve trips with the locomotive system. And after one month, LAMATA will commence electric-powered train operation with 76 trips, with an estimated passengers between 150,000 or 175,000, from 5.30 am to 11 pm on a daily basis.

The first phase is a 13-kilometre, which spans from Marina to Mile 2 and has five stations at Mile 2, Suru-Alaba, Orile Iganmu, National Theatre, and Marina. It is expected to move about 250,000 passengers daily.