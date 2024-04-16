FG Commences Distribution Of Women Empowerment Packages In 15 States

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The federal government has commenced the distribution of empowerment packages to women in 15 states across the country.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy disclosed this on Tuesday, during a two-day workshop on the domestication of the National Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy (WEE).

The minister in an earlier statement said the empowerment was the first phase of its initiative to scale up the socio-economic status of women and the vulnerable especially in the rural areas.

She noted that the items distributed include garri processing and frying machines, industrial sewing machines, industrial button hole holding machines, heavy industrial irons and tapping machines.

Others include steam pressing machines, sewing machines for stretches and stitches, cloth cutting machines, fish smoking machines, 60,000 litres fish rearing buckets and rice milling machines.

The minister disclosed that her ministry is working with women across the country to change the narratives and stereotypes against women.

“Women have changed the narratives as well. There cannot be gender inclusion without the empowerment of women,” she said.

She said that instead of continuous meetings and unending talks without results, there must be a call for action.

The minister stated that the ministry has opened up a portal for the registration of women groups, adding that 283,000 members have already registered.

“Women community groups should be registered with the ministry. The link for registration is on the ministry’s portal. Our money has been so diverted that we are killing ourselves and dying in hunger,” she said.

The workshop, which was attended by State Commissioners of Women Affairs in the country in Abuja and organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs, aims to provide guidelines for the domestication of the WEE policy in states.

National Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy (WEE) was launched in 2023 with the aim to streamline all gender policies to address disparities faced by women in accessing financial benefits and opportunities in various sectors.

The initiative seeks to enhance gender equality, reduce poverty, and coordinate efforts among development partners to promote women’s rights and empowerment in Nigeria. It also seeks to address Nigeria’s gender pay gap and women’s empowerment.