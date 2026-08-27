FG Deploys 668,000 Meters As Electricity Metering Gap Falls 60%

The Federal Government has disclosed that it has deployed and installed 668,000 electricity meters under Phase 1 of the $500 million World Bank-financed Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP).

The development represents about 60 per cent of the 1,033,000 meters delivered under the programme, as the government intensifies efforts to close Nigeria’s electricity metering gap and end arbitrary estimated billing for registered customers.

The disclosure was made during the second 2026 meeting of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi, said the council received updates on the implementation of various initiatives aimed at improving service delivery in the electricity sector.

“On various issues, we provided updates on meter deployment under Phase 1 of the World Bank-financed Distribution Sector Recovery Programme. We have implemented 60 percent of the meters that have been delivered in the country out of 1,033,000. So far, we have deployed and installed 668,000 meters on customers’ premises,” Gbeleyi said.

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He said the metering initiative, alongside programmes such as the Presidential Metering Initiative, was designed to address the metering deficit and eliminate estimated billing for electricity customers.

Gbeleyi also disclosed that about 17 states had established their own State Electricity Regulatory Commissions since April 2024 as part of the implementation of the Electricity Act.

He noted that Akwa Ibom State became the latest state to establish its own electricity regulatory commission in July 2026.

According to him, some aspects of the implementation of the Electricity Act require further clarification and harmonisation among relevant stakeholders.

He said the NCP had directed the Attorney-General of the Federation, Minister of Power, Special Adviser to the President on Power, Special Adviser to the President on Oil and Gas, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), BPE and other stakeholders to engage on the necessary amendments to the law.

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“Some fine-tuning is required here and there in the implementation of that Act,” Gbeleyi said.

“Council has directed that stakeholders, led by the Attorney General of the Federation, the Honourable Minister of Power, the Special Adviser on Power, the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Oil and Gas, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, the BPE and all other critical stakeholders, should engage constructively so as to streamline and harmonise the Federal Government’s position in terms of the required amendments to fine-tune the Electricity Act.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, said the Federal Government was working collaboratively to ensure Nigerians derive greater value from electricity and other critical sectors of the economy.

“We are working concertedly and in a very collaborative manner to ensure that we give value, either in electricity or in telecoms—whichever area—to make sure that Nigerians benefit from this government,” Tegbe said.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, who is the Vice Chairman of the council; the Minister of Power; the Solicitor-General, representing the Attorney-General of the Federation; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; and private members of the council.

The NCP meeting formed part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to strengthen reforms in the power and other critical sectors of the economy.