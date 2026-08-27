Troops Foil Ransom Exchange, Rescue Kidnapped Woman In Kebbi

Troops of Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, have rescued a kidnapped woman and foiled a planned ransom exchange in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Security analyst, Zagazola Makama on his X post reported that the operation was carried out on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, following intelligence on plans by bandits to collect ransom for the release of the victim.

According to Makama, the woman was abducted from her farm sometime last month and was being held by the criminals pending the payment of the ransom.

Acting on the intelligence, the troops mobilised to intercept the transaction.

Makama revealed that the bandits opened fire after sighting the advancing troops but were overwhelmed and fled, abandoning the hostage.

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The woman was rescued unharmed and taken to safety before being reunited with her family in Danko-Wasagu.

The troops subsequently searched the route used by the fleeing bandits to ensure the area was secure before returning to base.

In a separate operation, the troops also conducted clearance and dominance patrols in Ngaski Local Government Area to strengthen security and restrict the movement of criminal elements.

The patrols were completed without incident, according to the report, while the increased military presence provided reassurance to residents in the affected communities.