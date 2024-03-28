FG Inaugurates Quantity Surveyors Registration Board To Tackle High Construction Costs

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Architect Musa Ahmed Dangiwa, has sworn in a 15-member board of the Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN), tasking them with leveraging their expertise to curb the escalating costs of construction projects and procurement nationwide.

During the inauguration ceremony held in Abuja, the minister noted the role of the construction sector in driving employment and economic growth.

He charged the new board members to utilize their wealth of experience and professional training to effect a reduction in construction expenses.

“The construction sector, of which quantity surveyors are a big part, is a major driver of employment and economic growth. As board members, I ask you to leverage your wealth of experience and professional training to ensure a reduction in the high cost of construction projects and procurement in the country,” Dangiwa emphasized.

Furthermore, the minister charged the board with upholding principles of integrity, honesty, transparency, and fairness within the profession.

Dangiwa stressed the importance of accurately representing project costs, avoiding conflicts of interest, and prioritizing the welfare of clients and the public.

He said, “I also charge you to ensure that the board promotes principles of integrity, honesty, transparency, and fairness in the profession.

“This means accurate representation of project costs, avoiding conflicts of interest, and acting in the best interests of clients and the public. Integrity not only safeguards the reputation of individual practitioners but also enhances the credibility of the quantity surveying profession.”

In response, Onasile Obafemi Oluwole, while speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated board members, expressed his appreciation for the appointment and pledged commitment of the 10th board of the QSRBN to act in the best interest of the public.