FG Lifted Twitter Ban Because Of 2023 Election Campaign, Nigerians Allege On Facebook

Some Nigerians have used their Facebook handles to accuse the federal government of lifting the ban on Twitter operations for the sake of 2023 election campaigns.

THE WHISTLER reported that the FG, through the Director-General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) , Kashifu Inuwa Abdulahi, announced the lifting of the Twitter ban effective from 12am , 13th January, 2022.

This is about seven months since the ban has been in place and the FG had tied the ban to the micro-blogging site’s inability to block messages that threatened the unity of the country.

Twitter was given an option of agreeing to FG’s terms or remain suspended.

On Wednesday, NITDA said the ban was lifted “based on the Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement’s recommendation.”

Meanwhile, a number of Nigerian citizens claimed the ban was lifted due to the 2023 electioneering campaigns scheduled to begin soon.

Below are Facebook comments by Nigerians under the Twitter suspension news feed posted by the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA:

Musa Yakubu Ibrahim : “Time to use Twitter for campaign”

Sup Eh He: “Only Mumu will not believe this is campaign for 2023”

A Semili Adetunji Ismail : “Election is coming”

Samuel Atache : “They will soon open the borders, election is close na. Shine your eyes or be ready to suffer for another 8 years”

Adekole Willy Amaiko: ” Na Mumu dey wait for suspension lifting; we are waiting for you people to bring your campaign”