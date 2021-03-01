FG, Olam Strategize To Increase Local Wheat Production, Reduce Imports

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has partnered Crown Flour Mill (OLAM grains) to increase production of wheat across the Country.

The Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, said this when he received the management of the company led by its Corporate Affairs Manager, Damilola Adeniyi.

He stated that the initiative would reduce wheat importation, enhance food security and nutrition, conserve scarce foreign exchange and create jobs.

He explained that the partnership is in furtherance of the Ministry’s effort to ensure improved provision of quality seeds and the distribution of agricultural inputs to Nigerian farmers, adding that the Ministry will support the group in its development efforts.

According to the Minister, Nigeria is expected to have sufficiency in the local production of wheat following the intervention received from several agencies such as Central Bank of Nigeria, Flour Milling Association of Nigeria, Transformation for Africa Agricultural Technologies and the Wheat Compact Project, among others.

Adeniyi in her remark, noted that Crown Flour Mills has been involved in various developmental efforts such as research and seed trials, capacity building in modern agricultural practices, distribution of inputs.

This she stated is to target smallholder wheat farmers and key players in the wheat production value chain

According to her, the company’s collaboration with the Ministry would help the country leverage on its wheat growing potential by bringing in new seed varieties and modern technology to facilitate growth and expansion of wheat production in the country.

Speaking further, Adeniyi revealed that the company also plans to introduce the findings of a research it conducted recently on the cultivation of a heat tolerant variety of wheat, adding that the process will boost local production of wheat, increase quantity and improve quality.