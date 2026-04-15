FG Seals Deal With Firm To Slash Housing Costs

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The Federal Government has begun discussions with Sinoma New Materials Nigeria Company Limited to explore partnership opportunities aimed at boosting affordable housing delivery through innovative technologies.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, disclosed this during a meeting with representatives of the company in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dangiwa said the collaboration would focus on promoting innovation, sustainable construction methods, and local manufacturing of building materials to address Nigeria’s housing deficit.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring that low- and middle-income Nigerians can own homes within their working years.

“We want a situation where the average Nigerian worker can achieve home ownership with his salary within the period of his service. That is why we are particularly interested in innovation and technology that can make housing more affordable,” he said.

The minister noted that conventional construction methods have not been sufficient to deliver housing at the scale and affordability required, particularly for middle-income earners.

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While expressing openness to new building technologies, Dangiwa stressed the need for proven results. According to him, any proposed solution must be demonstrated at scale and show durability over time.

He also highlighted the importance of speed in construction, noting that rapid delivery of housing units is critical to closing the country’s housing gap.

Earlier, Chairman of Sinoma New Materials Nigeria Company Limited, Eric, commended the Federal Government’s efforts to tackle housing challenges, particularly through the Renewed Hope Housing Programme.

He said the company aligns with government priorities on affordable housing, industrialisation of construction materials, and sustainable building practices.

Eric described housing as not only a social necessity but also a key driver of economic growth capable of creating jobs and strengthening industries.

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He introduced SinoBoard Fibre Cement Technology, an advanced building solution designed to support faster and more efficient construction through prefabrication and dry systems. He noted that the technology offers durability, being resistant to moisture, fire, termites, and harsh weather conditions.

According to him, the solution is cost-effective, reduces maintenance expenses, and supports environmentally friendly housing initiatives.

“Our technology can significantly enhance the delivery of mass housing projects across Nigeria,” he said.

The company also expressed readiness to invest in Nigeria by establishing local manufacturing facilities, transferring technical expertise, and creating employment opportunities.

Dangiwa further revealed that the Federal Government plans to establish building materials manufacturing hubs nationwide to support housing development and reduce construction costs.

He added that under Public Private Partnership arrangements, the government could provide land, while private developers supply technology, machinery, and financing.

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The minister explained that the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) could purchase completed houses on behalf of beneficiaries, paying developers upfront and recovering costs through mortgage schemes.

He directed relevant officials in the ministry to continue engagements with the company to refine its proposal and ensure alignment with national housing priorities.