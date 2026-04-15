Ecobank To Seek Investor Backing For Eurobond

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Ecobank Transnational Incorporated has announced plans to seek shareholder approval for a proposed Eurobond issuance, as the lender moves to strengthen its funding base and support strategic growth initiatives.

In a notice to shareholders seen by THE WHISTLER, the bank disclosed that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be held virtually where the Eurobond issuance will be presented as the key agenda item for consideration and approval.

The proposed Eurobond programme is expected to provide the group with access to international debt capital markets, enhancing its liquidity position and enabling it to diversify funding sources amid evolving global financial conditions.

The planned Eurobond issuance comes at a time when African financial institutions are increasingly tapping international markets to raise long-term capital, manage balance sheet risks, and fund expansion across key regional markets.

Analysts note that, if approved, the Eurobond could position Ecobank to better navigate tightening global liquidity conditions while sustaining its pan-African growth strategy.

Ecobank Group, the parent company of Ecobank Nigeria Limited, had released its financial statements for the 2025 accounting year, growing its net revenues by 17 per cent to $2.5b from $2.1bn in the preceding year.

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An analysis of the earnings showed that Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) revenues grew by 21 per cent, while Consumer and Commercial Banking (CCB) earnings rose by 14 per cent, with higher transaction volumes across channels expanding Payment revenue by 14 per cent to $305m in the period under review.

Details of the results submitted to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited showed that pre-tax profit went up by 21 per cent to $801 million, and the net profit jumped by 22 per cent to $407m million from $333m, with the earnings per share (EPS) up by 23 per cent.

Customer deposits increased to $25.3bn, with gross loans and advances to customers up by $2.3bn to $12.8bn.

Commenting on the performance of the financial institution, the chief executive of Ecobank, Mr Jeremy Awori, said, “Our 2025 performance has further demonstrated that our Growth Transformation and Returns (GTR) strategy, along with our geographically diversified business model, are yielding positive results.”

He disclosed that regarding the Consumer Banking business, the company broadened access for both new and existing customers by expanding digital account openings in more markets.

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“We installed 500 new ATMs, extended our Direct Sales Agents into 22 markets, and added over 1,000 new personnel. In Commercial Banking, we strengthened our relationships with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly in the agribusiness sector, by introducing specialised expertise and enhanced digital tools to serve our clients better and improve access to funding.