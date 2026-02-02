FG, States, LGs Share N1.969tn For December

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A total of N1.969tn, December 2025 federation account revenue has been shared to the Federal Government, states and the Local Government Councils (LGs).

This is according to a communiqué from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) made available by Mr Bawa Mokwa, Director. Press and Public Relations, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The revenue was shared at the January FAAC meeting.

The communiqué said that the N1.969tn total distributable revenue comprised statutory revenue of N1.084tn, Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N846.507bn, and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N38.11bn

It said that total gross revenue of N2.585tn was available in December 2025.

Advertisement

“Total deduction for cost of collection was N104.697bn while total transfers, refunds and savings was N511.585bn,” it said.

According to the communiqué, gross statutory revenue of N1.631tn was received for December 2025.

“This was lower than the sum of N1.736tn received in the month of November 2025 by N105.2bn.

“Gross revenue of N913.957bn was available from the VAT in December 2025. This was higher than the N563.042bn available in the month of November 2025 by N350.915bn,” it said.

The communiqué said that from the N1.969tn total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received total sum of N653.5bn and the state governments received total sum of N706.469bn.

Advertisement

It said that the LGs received N513.27bn, while the sum of N96.083bn (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

On the N1.084tn distributable statutory revenue, the communiqué said that the Federal Government received N520.8bn and the state governments received N264.160bn.

“The LGs received N203.656bn and the sum of N96.083bn (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting States as derivation revenue.

“From the N846.507bn distributable VAT revenue, the Federal Government received N126.976bn, the state governments received N423.254bn and the LGs received N296.27bn,” it said.

The communiqué said that a total sum of N5.717bn was received by the Federal Government from the N38.1bn EMTL, the state governments received N19.055bn and the LGs received N13.338bn.

It added that in December 2025, Companies Income Tax, Import Duty and VAT increased significantly.

Advertisement

It said that Oil and Gas Royalty, CET Levies and Fees increased marginally, while Excise Duty, Petroleum Profit Tax and EMTL recorded considerable decreases.