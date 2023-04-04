FG To Demolish Bishop Oyedepo’s Private Jet Hangar At Lagos Airport

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has said it will demolish two private hangers belonging to the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, and a former Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Dr. Harold Demuren.

Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation said the demolition will take place in one week time.

The hangers are the Dominion Hanger owned by Oyedepo and the Evergreen Apple, owned by Demuren.

Dominion Aviation Centre located at Dominion Hangar was licensed by the Nigerian government while the hangar was constructed between May and December 2021 to accommodate Winners’ Chapel aircraft.

He said, “Those two hangars, Dominion and Evergreen, they will have to go and give way for our airport to be more efficient. We are not operating the Lagos airport at full capacity and it is household knowledge now, we have some obstructions that would be removed within the next one or two weeks, so that we can expand the apron; so that Lagos can have the full airport in full use to 100 per cent.

“And they can’t sit there in public interest and we would certainly shift them somewhere, it has to go. You cannot deny this city, Lagos and the country in general from the use of their airport.

”When we demolished the Accident Investigation Bureau building that belongs to us, some people said it was to move them to Abuja, they have never been in Lagos, their headquarters is in Abuja and if the entire country is to move to Abuja, what is small AIB of 200 people. I don’t need to demolish their building, if I say go and he doesn’t go, I will fire him, I appointed him, big deal.

”Government is a serious business, if there is no government will not be able to exist, so, what needs to be done will be done.”

The announcement is coming a few days after a controversial ‘Yes Daddy’ audio of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Oyedepo leaked.

In the audio which has been described as ‘deep fake’, Obi begged Oyedepo for support ahead of the presidential poll.

The audio has generated reactions among the supporters of the All Progressives Party candidate, Bola Tinubu and ‘Obidient Movement’, a support movement for the LP candidate.