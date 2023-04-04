JUST IN: Obi Replies Lai Mohammed On Treason, Insurrection Claims

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential elections, Peter Obi, has denied allegations of stocking insurrection.

The LP candidate in a series of posts on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday described the allegations, levelled against him by the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, as malicious and ficitious.

On his dissatisfaction with the election results, Obi stressed that he was seeking redress in court and would continue on the path of due process.

He stated that he has never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state nor sponsored or preached any action against the Nigerian state.

The former Anambra governor urged Lai Mohammed and others engaged in the demarketing process to stop presenting Nigeria in such bad light.

The statement read, “In the past few days, I have observed various campaigns of calumny directed at my person, with the latest being allegations attributed to the information Minister, Lai Mohammed from Washington DC,

“It is most unfortunate that these consistent efforts to portray me quite contrary to what I am, and my core values, is coming from such high quarters. Minister Lai accusing me of stoking insurrection is totally malicious and fictitious.

“I have never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state; I have never sponsored or preached any action against the Nigerian state. Those initiating these actions have increasingly used their official positions and agents to make false allegations against me.

“I am on record as always, advocating for peace and issue-based campaign and never campaigned based on ethnicity or religion. I am committed to due process, and presently seeking redress in the Court.

“I urge those engaged in this demarketing process to stop presenting Nigeria in such bad light. Our future generations deserve a new Nigeria, where they can live a secure and decent life like their counterparts in other climes.”

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported how the information minister while lobbying the foreign media accused Obi of inciting citizens to violence over his loss at the polls.

The minister said Obi cannot be seeking redress in court over the outcome of the polls and allegedly inciting people to violence at the same time.

“Obi and his Vice, Datti Ahmed cannot be threatening Nigerians that if the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is sworn-in on May 29 , it will be the end of democracy in Nigeria.

“This is treason. You cannot be inviting insurrection, and this is what they are doing.

“Obi’s statement is that of a desperate person, he is not a democrat that he claimed to be.

“A democrat should not believe in democracy only when he wins election,” Mohammed had said.

