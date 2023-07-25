FG To Mount Surveillance In Slaughterhouse As It Begins Animal Vaccination Against Anthrax Disease

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government in collaboration with stakeholders has announced that surveillance will be provided in slaughterhouses across the country as it begins free vaccination of livestock against anthrax disease.

Advertisement

Recall that the disease outbreak was first discovered in Suleja Niger state on the 14th of July 2023, and has since spread across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory

Disclosing the new development was the Permanent Secretary of, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, (FMARD) Dr. Ernest Umakhihe who was represented by the Deputy Director of Veterinary and Pests Control Services, Dr. Abdulkareem Durosinlorun at the emir’s palace in Niger state.

Umakhihe in a statement signed by the FMARD Chief Information Officer, Eremah Anthonia, said as an effort to mitigate the disease effect, the FG has deployed 50,000 doses of Anthrax vaccines to the State for the commencement of mass vaccination of all livestock.

He said, “We have placed restrictions of movement on animals within the farm where the outbreak occurred for the next 20 days from the date of the onset of the outbreak.

“Also, to mitigate the effect therefore, the federal government has deployed 50,000 doses of Anthrax vaccines to the State for the commencement of mass vaccination of all livestock within a 12 kilometres radius of the farm where the disease was first diagnosed

Advertisement

“This is to ensure that if these animals are infected, they do not infect other animals around them, the farm, its equipment, and surroundings will also be thoroughly disinfected while the Ministry will also mount surveillance in slaughter slabs, abattoirs, and livestock market around the farm and similar locations in the country to detect the disease early before it spread.”

Umakhihe also urged the cooperation of the people of the Emirate to enable the team (one health concept) to carry out all necessary activities to put the outbreak under control.

He also disclosed that all in-contact persons have been placed on prophylactic treatment and are being monitored closely.

According to Umakhihe, “Plans are underway to carry out a free anthrax vaccination campaign in other States.”