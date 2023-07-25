LG Workers Protest Unpaid 2-Month Salary Arrears In Abia

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Staff members of Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia early on Tuesday took to the streets to protest the non-payment of their two months’ salary arrears.

No fewer than 200 of the workers, locked and barricaded the gate to the council headquarters and vowed not to reopen it until a senior staff of the State government came to address them

The aggrieved staff, who also barricaded Bende road leading to Umuahia-tower alleged that they had not received their two months’ salaries, which had left them in hunger and financial distress.

According to some workers, they were paid their March salaries in April by the administration of former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu before the account of the State government was frozen by Governor Alex Otti.

The workers stated that despite providing every necessary document that they were asked to bring, nothing has been done by the state government.

They added that they are unable to take care of their families due to the hardship they are facing under the Otti-led government.

Reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Otti, Mr Kazie Uko said the June salaries of the protesters had been lodged with their respective banks.

The CPS further revealed that the State government had already paid local government salary funds into the banks for their onward withdrawal, suggesting that the protesting staff may be having some unresolved issues with their banks.

“Their June salary has been lodged in their banks. Let them go to their banks and resolve any issue they have with their banks,” he said.