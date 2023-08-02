FG Will Regulate Social Media, Ministerial Nominee Muhammed Idris Tells Senate

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mohammed Idris, the ministerial nominee from Niger State, has said there’s the need to regulate social media in the country.

Advertisement

The publisher of Blueprint Newspaper, who was admitted to the chamber, stated this on Wednesday, when being grilled by the Senate to become one of President Bola Tinubu’s ministers.

While responding to the influence of social media, he said “there should be some form of regulations of social media,” noting that his years of experience showed “fake news has been a world problem. When I attend conferences as a member of the Online media, it has always been discussed.”

He said as a way of mitigating fake news from social media, there should be a quick “flow of information from the government.”

He said as an individual, he was not satisfied with the flow of information preceding the unveiling of ministerial list which he said seven versions were released by Nigerians because of poor information management.

Out the seven ministerial list, “only one had my name on it,” he said.