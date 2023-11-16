Fidson Healthcare, Chinese Firm Sign Deal For Production Of Drugs For Treatment Of HIV In Nigeria

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Fidson Healthcare Plc (Fidson) and Jiangsu Aidea Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (Aidea Pharma) have signed a deal which will address medical challenges through the use of innovative drugs especially in the treatment of over 1.9 million HIV-infected people in Nigeria.

The company announced the partnership on Thursday in a regulatory filing seen by THE WHISTLER.

Advertisement

Fidson Healthcare was established in 1995 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2008. The company was reportedly the first to manufacture anti-retroviral ARV drugs in sub-Saharan Africa in 2005.

Announcing the new breakthrough, Fidson said both companies agreed to share and combine their respective resources, technical expertise and positions in the market.

The pharmaceutical companies will also collaborate on project development, market expansion, and other aspects by integrating their competitive advantages in the pharmaceutical field.

Fidson believes that the collaboration will be a significant growth driver for both companies, particularly as a major factor in the development of local pharmaceutical manufacturing in Nigeria.

Advertisement

It is further expected that the deal will be a sterling example of in-depth cooperation in the medical field between China and Nigeria

Heliang Fu who is the Chairman of Aidea Pharma, said the “collaboration marks an important step for Aidea Pharma in its commitment to global medical cooperation.

“By integrating our expertise and experience in the field of innovative drugs, we are confident in bringing greater well-being to African patients.

“We are eagerly looking forward to this collaboration and we believe that the complementary strengths of both parties will inject new vitality into the medical field in Africa. This is also in line with our commitment to provide better and more accessible medicines for the people of Africa,” said Dr. Fidelis A. Ayebae, Managing Director and CEO of Fidson.